New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday announced that he had tested negative for coronavirus, after announcing last night that he had taken a COVID-19 test and gone into self-isolation after two of his family members had tested positive for the infection. Also Read - Tripura CM Biplab Deb Goes Into Self-isolation After Family Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Chief Minister also announced that he will home quarantine for the next seven days and will also work from there.

He tweeted today: “My COVID-19 test results came NEGATIVE. For next 7 days I will follow home quarantine and other guidelines. Also I will work from home. I thank beloved people of Tripura for your wishes and prayers”.

“The fight against COVID-19 will continue and together we shall win”, he added.

My COVID-19 test results came NEGATIVE. For next 7 days I will follow home quarantine & other guidelines. Also I will work from home. I thank beloved people of Tripura for your wishes and prayers. The fight against COVID-19 will continue and together we shall win. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 4, 2020

Earlier, last night, he had tweeted to announce that two of his family members were found COVID-19 positive, while rest were negative, adding that he had undergone a COVID-19 test the result of which, he had said, was yet to come.

Two of my family members found COVID19 POSITIVE.Other family members found NEGATIVE I have undergone COVID19 test, result is yet to come I am following self isolation at my residence & all precautionary measures have been taken Praying for the speedy recovery of family members — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 3, 2020

Though the Tripura Chief Minister has escaped the scare, it came at a time two of his fellow Chief Ministers and BJP colleagues-Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka’s BS Yediyurappa-are already undergoing treatment for the virus.

Earlier today, senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also found positive.