New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday announced that he had tested negative for coronavirus, after announcing last night that he had taken a COVID-19 test and gone into self-isolation after two of his family members had tested positive for the infection. Also Read - Tripura CM Biplab Deb Goes Into Self-isolation After Family Members Test Positive For Coronavirus
The Chief Minister also announced that he will home quarantine for the next seven days and will also work from there.
He tweeted today: “My COVID-19 test results came NEGATIVE. For next 7 days I will follow home quarantine and other guidelines. Also I will work from home. I thank beloved people of Tripura for your wishes and prayers”.
“The fight against COVID-19 will continue and together we shall win”, he added.
Earlier, last night, he had tweeted to announce that two of his family members were found COVID-19 positive, while rest were negative, adding that he had undergone a COVID-19 test the result of which, he had said, was yet to come.
Though the Tripura Chief Minister has escaped the scare, it came at a time two of his fellow Chief Ministers and BJP colleagues-Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka’s BS Yediyurappa-are already undergoing treatment for the virus.
Earlier today, senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also found positive.