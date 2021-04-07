New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has tested positive for COVID-19. “I have been tested positive for Covid-19,” Deb posted on micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday. “I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the COVID appropriate behaviour and stay safe,” he further wrote. Also Read - Coronavirus New Symptoms: Second Wave Brings 3 New Signs of COVID-19 That Must Not be Taken Lightly

India recorded over 1.15 lakh new COVID cases in the last 24 hours for first time since the beginning of the pandemic, setting an unprecedented, grim record during the second wave. The Centre said the next four weeks are "very, very critical".