New Delhi: Tripura state Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas on Sunday suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was attacked in Bishalgarh area of Tripura’s Sipahijala district this morning. The Congress alleged that the attack was targetted by BJP workers and in protest, called for a 12-hour state-wide bandh on Monday. Also Read - Shatabdi Roy Meets Mamata's Nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Says She Is Not Leaving TMC

According to reports, the incident happened following a Congress meeting at the party’s ‘field office’ in Bishalgarh, about 20 km away from state capital Agartala. Also Read - Subhra Kundu, Wife of Rose Valley Group Chief Gautam Kundu, Arrested By CBI

Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed the vehicle heavily vandalised with both, the front and back windshield shattered. Reports said that a number of Congress workers were injured in the incident, along with a policeman who tried to disperse the mob. Also Read - Karnataka: Is BJP Planning to End Taluk Panchayat? Congress Questions State's Intention

Tripura: Vehicle of State Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas was attacked allegedly by BJP workers in Bisalghar area of Sipahijala district today. In protest, Congress has called for a 12-hour state-wide bandh on Monday. pic.twitter.com/WfOHRqgYA0 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

In December last year, Tripura opposition leader Manik Sarkar had accused the BJP of conducting a pre-planned attack on CPI(M) workers in the state who were holding a condolence meeting for farmers who died protesting the Centre’s agriculture laws.