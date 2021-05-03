Tripura: Nearly a week after, a video of the district magistrate of West Tripura Shailesh Kumar Yadav who had forcibly stopped a wedding ceremony here while enforcing COVID-19 protocol went viral on social media, the Tripura government on Monday released him from his post, officials said. Yadav was reportedly removed from the post after he had written to Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar on Sunday requesting that he be relinquished from the charge of district magistrate of West Tripura as a departmental inquiry was on against him. Also Read - IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates, May 3, Monday: Did Varun Chakravarthy Breach Team's Bio Bubble?

In his letter, Yadav wrote, "The Government of Tripura has constituted a high level Enquiry Committee to enquire into incidents which happened on the night of 26th April 2021 during marriage ceremonies being held in violation of Corona Night Curfew at Manikya Court & Golap Bagan, Agartala. In the interest of an impartial enquiry I request for relinquishment of my charge as DM & Collector West Tripura District."

State Law minister Ratan Lal Nath, who is the cabinet spokesperson, told reporters that the chief secretary had accepted the letter and released Yadav immediately. The director of industries and commerce, Ravel Hamendra Kumar took over as the district magistrate of West Tripura.

In a video footage that went viral, Yadav was seen tearing the document of the permission taken from him for holding the marriage ceremony. He was also seen forcing the wedding guests and others present at the marriage hall to leave and ordering policemen who were with him to drive them out of the venue. After the video went viral, Yadav faced major criticism from netizens mainly for manhandling the guests and family members of the wedding party which also included the groom. Social media users strongly condemned the incident and demanded action against the DM.

Following a direction by Yadav, as many as 31 people, including 19 women, were detained by the police from the marriage halls for violating the night curfew and other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) enforced to curb the Covid spread. However, all the 31 people were subsequently released from the West Agartala police station.

After the controversy over the April 26 incident, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had ordered setting up of the enquiry committee comprising two senior IAS officers. It will submit a report to the chief secretary soon, the officials said.

Speaking to reporters post the incident, DM After Yadav said that whatever he had done was to maintain law and order. “It is my duty to enforce law and order and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I stand by whatever I did that night,” he said.

“If anyone got hurt due to my action, I am apologising for that. I have done this for the larger interest of the society and the people. I have taken the strict action to give a message to the people to maintain the government SOP,” Yadav told a local television channel after the controversy.

Many leaders of the ruling BJP, including MLA of the area Asish Saha and another lawmaker of the party Sushanta Chowdhury had written to the chief secretary demanding the removal of the DM. BJP MP from West Tripura district and the senior most party leader, Pratima Bhowmik had said the incident was most “undesirable” and should not have happened.

The chairman of Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, who is also the owner of the wedding venue, had described the incident as “most unfortunate and regrettable” and had demanded an inquiry into it.

(With Agency Inputs)