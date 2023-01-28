Home

Tripura Election 2023: BJP Declares 48 Candidates; CM Manik Saha To Contest From Town Bordowali Seat

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali Constituency to retain his seat as BJP declared 48 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Tripura's 60 Assembly seats will go to polls on February 16. (Photo: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

Tripura Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday declared 48 candidates for the upcoming Tripura polls. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali Constituency to retain his seat. Tripura’s 60 Assembly seats will go to polls on February 16.

Heartiest congratulations to all for being nominated as BJP candidate for the ensuing assembly elections.@blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/eF2Ryljn6U — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) January 28, 2023