Top Recommended Stories
Tripura Election 2023: BJP Declares 48 Candidates; CM Manik Saha To Contest From Town Bordowali Seat
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali Constituency to retain his seat as BJP declared 48 candidates for the upcoming polls.
Tripura Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday declared 48 candidates for the upcoming Tripura polls. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali Constituency to retain his seat. Tripura’s 60 Assembly seats will go to polls on February 16.
Also Read:
- Several Congress, BJP Supporters Injured In Violent Clash In Tripura After Election Dates Announced
- 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hiked For Govt Employees of These States Recently. See How Much Salary Increased
- Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb's Ancestral Home Attacked, Set On Fire; Probe Underway
Heartiest congratulations to all for being nominated as BJP candidate for the ensuing assembly elections.@blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/eF2Ryljn6U
— Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) January 28, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.