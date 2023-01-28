  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Tripura Election 2023: BJP Declares 48 Candidates; CM Manik Saha To Contest From Town Bordowali Seat

Tripura Election 2023: BJP Declares 48 Candidates; CM Manik Saha To Contest From Town Bordowali Seat

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali Constituency to retain his seat as BJP declared 48 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Updated: January 28, 2023 12:16 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Tripura Election 2023, Tripura polls, Tripura election, tripura polls 2023, manik saha
Tripura's 60 Assembly seats will go to polls on February 16. (Photo: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

Tripura Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday declared 48 candidates for the upcoming Tripura polls. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali Constituency to retain his seat. Tripura’s 60 Assembly seats will go to polls on February 16.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 28, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Updated Date: January 28, 2023 12:16 PM IST