Tripura to Vote in Single-Phase on February 16 | Full Poll Schedule Here

Tripura Assembly Election 2023 Dates LIVE: In 2018 Tripura Assembly Elections, the BJP, with 43.59% of the vote had secured a majority in the state and subsequently formed the government with Biplab Kumar Deb as Chief Minister. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Tripura Assembly Election 2023.

Tripura Election 2023 Date LIVE: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura at 2:30 PM. Meamwhile, police have beefed up security across Agartala in a bid to avoid any untoward incident. Speaking to ANI, AK Das, a sub-divisional police officer said, “We have set up 14 nakas to ensure that there is no movement of illegal cash, weapons, narcotics and other material.”

Last week, a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar flew down to the poll-bound state of Tripura to review elections preparedness. In 2018 Tripura Assembly Elections, the BJP, with 43.59% of the vote had secured a majority in the state and subsequently formed the government with Biplab Kumar Deb as Chief Minister. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Tripura Assembly Election 2023.

