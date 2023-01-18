  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Tripura to Vote in Single-Phase on February 16 | Full Poll Schedule Here
live

Tripura to Vote in Single-Phase on February 16 | Full Poll Schedule Here

Tripura Assembly Election 2023 Dates LIVE: In 2018 Tripura Assembly Elections,  the BJP, with 43.59% of the vote had secured a majority in the state and subsequently formed the government with Biplab Kumar Deb as Chief Minister.  Stay tuned to  India.com for all the updates on Tripura Assembly Election 2023.  

Updated: January 18, 2023 3:04 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Tripura Assembly Election Date
Tripura Assembly Election Date

Tripura Election 2023 Date LIVE: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura at 2:30 PM. Meamwhile, police have beefed up security across Agartala in a bid to avoid any untoward incident. Speaking to ANI, AK Das, a sub-divisional police officer said, “We have set up 14 nakas to ensure that there is no movement of illegal cash, weapons, narcotics and other material.”

Also Read:

Last week, a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar flew down to the poll-bound state of Tripura to review elections preparedness. In 2018 Tripura Assembly Elections,  the BJP, with 43.59% of the vote had secured a majority in the state and subsequently formed the government with Biplab Kumar Deb as Chief Minister.  Stay tuned to  India.com for all the updates on Tripura Assembly Election 2023.

Live Updates

  • 3:06 PM IST

    Tripura Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Tripura to vote on Feb 16, counting of votes to take place on March 2.

  • 2:58 PM IST

    Tripura Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: In Tripura, Polling Station is set up for families residing near the International border and for scattered Islands in Dumbur Lake, where BLO has to travel by boat, announced CEC.

  • 2:56 PM IST

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Tripura Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: All arrangements will be made at the polling stations for the convenience of senior citizens and PwD voters. Home voting facility is also there for 80 years + & PwD voters. Volunteers to assist them at PS. All Polling Stations will be on the ground floor, said CEC.

  • 2:50 PM IST

    Tripura Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: The Commission visited three states during Jan 11-15, 2023 & held detailed review meetings. Also met Political Parties & have responded to almost all state-specific issues raised by them & measures to be put in place as per contextual & felt requirements of each state, said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    Tripura Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: For polls in 3 NE states, 9125 polling stations will be set up across 180 ACs. Over 80 % PS in rural areas. Webcasting facility available in ~ 70% of polling stations, said CEC.

  • 2:45 PM IST

    Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: There are 62.8 lakh voters in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

  • 2:44 PM IST
    Tripura Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Three Northeastern states – Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura – have set the example of high female participation in voting, said CEC.
  • 2:42 PM IST

    Tripura Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Recently visited poll-bound states and met senior officials, said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

  • 2:40 PM IST
    Tripura Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: The main political parties are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Left Front, the All India Trinamool Congress and Indian National Congress along with regional parties like IPFT and INPT.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 18, 2023 2:31 PM IST

Updated Date: January 18, 2023 3:04 PM IST