Tripura Assembly Election 2023: EC Says Tentative Voter Turnout Recorded at 80%, Polling Remained Violence-free

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Voting concluded for 60 Assembly seats in Tripura where a three-way contest is on the cards between BJP, which is fighting in alliance with IPFT, Congress-CPI(M) alliance and Pradyot Debbarma-led Tipra Motha today.

Updated: February 16, 2023 10:25 PM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury

Tripura Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Tripura Assembly Election 2023.

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: The polling for 60 Assembly seats in Tripura began at 7 am today amid tight security. A three-way contest is on the cards as Congress and CPI(M) stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat BJP, which is eyeing for a comeback while contesting in an alliance with Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and Tipra Motha, the regional party floated by Pradyot Debbarma – the scion of the northeastern state’s former royal family – is looking to make some major gains. The counting will take place on March 2. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Tripura Election 2023.

Live Updates

  • 10:22 PM IST

    Updates to the Live Blog are closed now.

  • 9:04 PM IST

    Tripura Election 2023 LIVE: EC says tentative voter turnout recorded at around 80 per cent, polling remained “largely violence-free”.

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Tripura Election 2023 LIVE: 80.03% Voting Recorded Till 6:30 PM, Scuffle Reported in Gomati District

  • 6:10 PM IST

    Tripura Election 2023 LIVE: The polling percentage in Tripura Assembly elections stands at approx 81% till 4 PM: State Election Commission

  • 4:28 PM IST

  • 4:27 PM IST

    Tripura Congress & BJP units, BJP general secretary get Poll Panel’s notice

    Tripura Congress & BJP units, BJP general secretary Dilip Saikia got EC notice for seeking votes on Twitter when polling was under way, reported news agency PTI.

  • 4:11 PM IST

    Tripura Election 2023 LIVE: Around 69.60% of the voter in Tripura have casted their ballot till 3 pm

  • 2:06 PM IST

    Tripura Election 2023 LIVE: Don’t see election as big or small, public is supreme, says CM Biplab Deb

  • 1:11 PM IST

    Tripura Election 2023 LIVE: Miscreants not allowing people to vote, says Manik Sarkar | “At some places where voters are not allowed to vote, they are blocking roads and urging the election commission, if they are not allowed to cast votes they won’t let others cast their votes. This is a positive sign and a determined effort,” CPIM leader and former CM Manik Sarkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Tripura Election 2023 LIVE: Voter turnout will be over 90%, people of Tripura will give us a chance, says Tipra Motha chief

Published Date: February 16, 2023 6:33 AM IST

Updated Date: February 16, 2023 10:25 PM IST

