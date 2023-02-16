Home

Tripura Assembly Election 2023: EC Says Tentative Voter Turnout Recorded at 80%, Polling Remained Violence-free

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Voting concluded for 60 Assembly seats in Tripura where a three-way contest is on the cards between BJP, which is fighting in alliance with IPFT, Congress-CPI(M) alliance and Pradyot Debbarma-led Tipra Motha today.

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: The polling for 60 Assembly seats in Tripura began at 7 am today amid tight security. A three-way contest is on the cards as Congress and CPI(M) stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat BJP, which is eyeing for a comeback while contesting in an alliance with Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and Tipra Motha, the regional party floated by Pradyot Debbarma – the scion of the northeastern state’s former royal family – is looking to make some major gains. The counting will take place on March 2. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Tripura Election 2023.

