Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online Counting Of Votes

Tripura Election Result 2023: The Election Commission will declare the Tripura Election Result 2023 on Thursday, March 1. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis.

Tripura Election Result 2023: The voting for 60 Assembly seats in Tripura took place on February 16.

Tripura Election Result 2023: The counting of votes for 60 Assembly constituencies, which went to polls, in Tripura will take place on Thursday. The Election Commission will declare the Tripura Election Result 2023 by the end of the day on March 2. The postal ballots will be counted first and the votes polled in the EVMs will then be counted.

Tripura Election Result 2023: Date & Time

The counting of votes for Tripura Election 2023 will begin from 8 AM on March 2. The voting for 60 Assembly seats in Tripura took place on February 16. Earlier, Zee Matrize exit poll has predicted that the BJP alliance is likely to win 29-36 seats, CPM may grab 13-21 seats Tipra 11-16 and others are projected to win 0-3 seats.

Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: How To Check Result

India.com will bring you live updates related to Tripura Election Result 2023. For 360-degree coverage, you can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here – zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. Stay tuned to this space for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis. One can also read poll-related stories on their phone by downloading India.com’s app on their Android or iOS handset. You can also catch live coverage of the Tripura Election 2023 Result on YouTube and popular video streaming website and app Zee5.

Tripura Election Result 2023: Steps To Check Result On ECI Website

Visit ECI’s official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Click on the tab that reads ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2023’

A new window will appear.

Results of Assembly Elections 2023 for preferred state will be displayed on your screen.

Select Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023

Tripura Election Result 2023 Updates: How To Check Result On EC App

Visit Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Voter Helpline app.

Submit your credentials for registration

You can either skip this or register on the app

Once done, go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results for ‘Assembly Elections 2023’ and select Tripura

Tripura Election Result 2023: BJP Predicted To Win

Zee Matrize Exit Poll for Tripura Election Result 2023 has predicted that the BJP alliance is likely to win 29-36 seats while CPM alliance will grab 13-21 seats, Tipra 11-16 and others projected to get 0-3 seats. The CPM and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the BJP, which has retained the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) as its regional partner.

Brief: Stay tuned to India.com to check all updates on vote counting and trend analysis for Tripura Election Result 2023.

