  • Tripura Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: BJP To Win 29-36 Seats, Predicts Zee News
The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held on February 16. Meghalaya and Nagaland went to the polls on February 27, voting is expected to end by 5pm.

Updated: February 27, 2023 8:00 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: The result of the major exit poll conducted Zee News for Tripura assembly election 2023 was announced on Monday. According to the Zee Matrize exit poll, the BJP+ is likely to win 29-36 seats, CPM+ 13-21 seats, Tipra 11-16 and others projected to grab 0-3 seats. Tripura has always been a Left bastion, the 2018 assembly polls saw the BIP-led NDA win a comfortable majority, bagging 44 of the 60 seats. This time, the CPM and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the BJP, which has retained the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) as its regional partner.

Chief electoral officer of Tripura Kiran Gitte earlier had said that the opinion and exit polls are banned till 7pm on February 27. Tripura has always been a Left bastion, the 2018 assembly polls saw the BIP-led NDA win a comfortable majority, bagging 44 of the 60 seats. This time, the CPM and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the BJP, which has retained the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) as its regional partner.

Tripura Meghalaya, Nagaland are the first among the nine states going to polls this year. Counting of votes in the three states will be done on March 2. The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held on February 16. Meghalaya and Nagaland went to the polls on February 27, voting is expected to end by 5pm.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    According to India Today—My Axis India, the NPP will retain Meghalaya with 18–24 seats. On the other hand, the Congress is expected to win 6-12 seats, the BJP 4-8, and others 4-8.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    Tripura Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: Predicted vote share for Tripura

    BJP+: 44%

    CPM+: 44%

    TIPRA: 11%

    Others: 1%

  • 7:43 PM IST

    Tripura Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: Predicted seat share for Tripura (total seats: 60)

    BJP+: 29-36

    CPM+: 13-21

    TIPRA: 11-16

    Others: 0-3

  • 7:42 PM IST

    Predicted vote share for Meghalaya (total seats: 60)

    NPP: 27%

    TMC:

    BJP: 18%

    Congress: 7%

    Others: 17%

  • 7:42 PM IST

    Predicted seat share for Meghalaya (total seats: 60)

    NPP: 21-26

    TMC: 8-13

    BJP: 6-11

    Congress: 3-6

    Others: 10-19

  • 7:39 PM IST

    Predicted seat share for Nagaland (total seats: 60)
    BJP+: 35-43

    NPF: 2-5

    NPP: 0-1


    Congress: 1-3


    Others: 6-11

  • 7:38 PM IST

    Tripura Assembly Election 2023 – Seat Share

    BJP+ = 29-36

    CPM+ = 13-21

    Tipra = 11-16

    OTH = 0-3

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Meghalaya Exit Poll 2023: In Meghalaya, Zee Matrize gives 21-26 seats to the ruling NPP in the 60-member house. BJP to get 6-11 seats, and Congress 3-6 seats: Zee News-Matrize

  • 7:34 PM IST

    Tripura Exit poll 2023: BJP alliance likely to win 36 out of 45 seats in Tripura. Left Front to get 6-11 seats in Tripura (60 seats), Congress will not win any seats, says Axis My India

  • 7:33 PM IST

    Tripura Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: BJP to retain Tripura, Nagaland, Predicts Times Now Exit Poll

Published Date: February 27, 2023 6:56 PM IST

Updated Date: February 27, 2023 8:00 PM IST

