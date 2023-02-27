Home

News

India

Tripura Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: BJP To Win 29-36 Seats, Predicts Zee News

live

Tripura Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: BJP To Win 29-36 Seats, Predicts Zee News

The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held on February 16. Meghalaya and Nagaland went to the polls on February 27, voting is expected to end by 5pm.

Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: The result of the major exit poll conducted Zee News for Tripura assembly election 2023 was announced on Monday. According to the Zee Matrize exit poll, the BJP+ is likely to win 29-36 seats, CPM+ 13-21 seats, Tipra 11-16 and others projected to grab 0-3 seats. Tripura has always been a Left bastion, the 2018 assembly polls saw the BIP-led NDA win a comfortable majority, bagging 44 of the 60 seats. This time, the CPM and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the BJP, which has retained the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) as its regional partner.

Chief electoral officer of Tripura Kiran Gitte earlier had said that the opinion and exit polls are banned till 7pm on February 27. Tripura has always been a Left bastion, the 2018 assembly polls saw the BIP-led NDA win a comfortable majority, bagging 44 of the 60 seats. This time, the CPM and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the BJP, which has retained the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) as its regional partner.

Tripura Meghalaya, Nagaland are the first among the nine states going to polls this year. Counting of votes in the three states will be done on March 2. The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held on February 16. Meghalaya and Nagaland went to the polls on February 27, voting is expected to end by 5pm.

LIVE UPDATES HERE

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.