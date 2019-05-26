Tripura: As many as 22 NDRF teams were deployed in Tripura’s Dharmanagar on Sunday following heavy rainfall that resulted in a devastating flash flood in the area. The rainfall led to an increase in the water levels of river Juri and river Kakti close to the danger level. The State Administration reportedly said, “We’re expecting to bring the situation under control in the next 24 hours if it doesn’t rain anymore. There are more than 350 people in 8 relief camps.”

The aftermath of the flood has left hundreds of houses submerged in districts of Tripura. More than 1000 families have reportedly been affected and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is working hard to evacuate members of these families with their belongings to safer places.

Around nine speed boats, 40 rescue boats, many of which brought from other areas, were deployed by the state revenue department to evacuate those stuck inside their homes in submerged places.

Besides, the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), firefighter team, district and state administration have also joined the rescue operations. According to the report of the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 358 were rendered homeless in Unakoti district while 381 in North Tripura. Meantime, a total of 1039 houses were damaged with Dhalai district the worst affected.

State administration arranged food, water and medicines for the flood victims and till now there is no report of any death. Officials viewed that water is receding and if there is no showers during the next 24 hours the situation will get normal.

The heavy rainfall lashed the isolated regions of Tripura including districts such as North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai. Meanwhile, private weather agency Skymet Weather predicted good rainfall for the Seven Sister States consisting of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

(With agency inputs)