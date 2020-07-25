Tripura Lockdown News: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Saturday announced that a three-day total lockdown will be in effect in the state from July 27. The Chief Minister made this announcement in an address to the state today evening. Also Read - Bengaluru: 747 New Containment Zones Added in a Day, Ahead of Sunday Lockdown

The lockdown will come into effect at 5 AM on July 27 and continue till 5 AM on July 30.

In his address to the people, the Chief Minister urged them to fully cooperate with the government to make the upcoming lockdown a success. He also announced that the number of positive active cases was rising at a rapid rate but thanked the people for following the rules and regulations, as announced by the government, thus far.

Additionally, he announced that 2,000 beds have been made available and 86 ventilators set up. He also announced that rapid antigen tests will be conducted across the state and expressed hope that Tripura would be able to break the ‘corona chain’ in the coming days.

During the lockdown, movement of individuals, except for essential needs, will stay prohibited. Also, all commercial.private establishments, except those providing essential goods, shall stay closed. Inter-district, inter-state and public transport services, too, shall remain closed.

The northeastern state has thus far reported a total of 3,759 cases of coronavirus. This includes 2,131 recoveries, 1,617 active cases and 11 deaths.