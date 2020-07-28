Tripura Lockdown News: Authorities in Tripura have launched a door-to-door COVID-19 survey amid a 3-day total lockdown that is currently in effect across the state. The survey is being conducted by the state health department officials with the help of local Panchayat members. Also Read - BJP MLA Organised Dinner Party Hours Before Total Lockdown in Tripura: Reports

Notably, while announcing the statewide lockdown on July 25, Chief Minister Biplab Deb had also said that a statewide house-to-house survey will take place to identify patients. Though the lockdown, which began at 5 AM on July 27, will end at 5 AM on July 28, the survey will go on for a week.

On Saturday, in an address to the state, the Chief Minister had said that the full lockdown was being imposed in a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. There are a total of 21 exemptions to the lockdown, including that for emergency and medical services.

Also, to ensure that the people strictly follow the lockdown norms, a fine of Rs 2oo will be imposed on those not wearing masks and will be doubled in case of a second violation. A penalty of Rs 1,000, meanwhile, will be levied on those violating social distancing norms.

Tripura has thus far reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases, including 2,467 recoveries, 1,564 active cases and 17 deaths, as per the state COVID-19 portal.