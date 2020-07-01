Tripura Lockdown Latest News: A day after saying that the state does not need to extend the lockdown, the Tripura government on Wednesday announced a 24-hour complete shutdown on Sunday to break the chain of coronavirus in the state. Also Read - Everyday we Should Celebrate Spirit of Doctors & Healthcare Workers: Virat Kohli

Sharing the details in a Facebook post, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the lockdown, inspired by the 'Janata curfew' held on March 22, would begin from 5 AM on Sunday and end at 5 AM the next day.

"The way we all stayed at home on March 22 during the Janata curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the same way we would stay at home from 5 AM on Sunday to next day 5 AM," Deb said in the Facebook post.

He further said that the state is in stage 1 of the COVID-19 outbreak and all need to be prepared for stage 2 and 3. “We have to be careful,” he added.

However, the state will allow only emergency services to function on that given day. Talking further about the lockdown, the chief minister said the Epidemic Act will be imposed in the state on Sunday and asked people to adhere to the lockdown norms.

State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who is also the cabinet spokesperson, on Tuesday said though Tripura is in a “good position”, the state government did not want to take risks.

“The state government was compelled to announce a lockdown on July 5 for the sake of 37 lakh people of the state,” he said.

The education minister further stated that the rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients in the state has climbed to 80.25 per cent.

As per updates from the health department of the state, Tripura has recorded a total of 1,394 coronavirus cases. The state has 308 active cases, while 1,086 patients have recovered from the disease.

(With inputs from PTI)