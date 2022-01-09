Agartala: The BJP-led Tripura government on Sunday announced re-imposition of night curfew in the state, which was lifted earlier owning to the ebbing Covid second wave. “Corona night curfew is imposed throughout the state from 9 PM to 5 AM w.e.f January 10 to January 20,” the government order reads. The official notification further states that movie halls, sports complexes and stadium, entertainment parks, bars can operate with 50 per cent capacity. Gyms and swimming pools can open at 1/3 capacity.Also Read - Karnataka Covid: Govt Makes Two Doses Mandatory For Visitors To Avail Entry Into These Places | Deets Inside

“In view of the initial signs of surge in cases of COVID-19 as well increased detection of the Variant of Concern (VoC), ‘Omicron’ in different parts of the country, the situation has been reviewed in detail by the State Government and it is felt necessary to ‘modify Corona restrictions in the State,” the order reads. Also Read - Tripura Election Result: Ruling BJP Sweeps Tripura Civic Polls; Wins All 51 Seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation

Here are the guidelines issued by the government:

Corona Night Curfew is imposed throughout the State from9 PM to 5 AM from 10 January, 2022 to 20 January, 2022.

Following CORONA restrictions shall be in force throughout the State: