Agartala: The BJP-led Tripura government on Sunday announced re-imposition of night curfew in the state, which was lifted earlier owning to the ebbing Covid second wave. “Corona night curfew is imposed throughout the state from 9 PM to 5 AM w.e.f January 10 to January 20,” the government order reads. The official notification further states that movie halls, sports complexes and stadium, entertainment parks, bars can operate with 50 per cent capacity. Gyms and swimming pools can open at 1/3 capacity.Also Read - Karnataka Covid: Govt Makes Two Doses Mandatory For Visitors To Avail Entry Into These Places | Deets Inside
“In view of the initial signs of surge in cases of COVID-19 as well increased detection of the Variant of Concern (VoC), ‘Omicron’ in different parts of the country, the situation has been reviewed in detail by the State Government and it is felt necessary to ‘modify Corona restrictions in the State,” the order reads. Also Read - Tripura Election Result: Ruling BJP Sweeps Tripura Civic Polls; Wins All 51 Seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation
Here are the guidelines issued by the government:
- Corona Night Curfew is imposed throughout the State from9 PM to 5 AM from 10 January, 2022 to 20 January, 2022.
Following CORONA restrictions shall be in force throughout the State:
Also Read - 'Depressed Man' Kills Five In Agartala. Police Inspector Among Those Dead
- Meeting/gathering at any closed spaces (upto a maximum of 1/3 “of capacity only}will be allowed by maintaining aggressive COVID appropriate behaviour to contain spread of COVID-19 virus. Seating arrangement should be made maintaining social distance norm of 2-yard distance. Video recording shall be done for any such events to ensure that restrictions were maintained.
- No public meeting in open spaces are allowed,
- Movie halls/multiplexes, sports complexes & stadia, Entertainment parks, Bars be opened with 50% capacity only.
- Gymnasium & Swimming pool may be allowed (upto a maximum of 1/3 “of capacity only).
- All standalone shops and commercial establishments including shopping complexes/Malls, Beauty parlours, Barber shops may remain open only from 6 AM to 8:30 PM, Medicine shops, however, shall remain open at all times. Shop owners will, ensure social distancing and wearing of masks among the customers. Bazaar committees should deploy volunteers to ensure social distancing.
- Restaurants/dhabas will operate only upto8:30PM with only 50% of their total capacity. Restaurant in hotels will operate upto8:30PM for outside guests with 50% of their total capacity but In-house guests will avail services at all times. Number of persons allowed inside the Restaurant/dhabas will be not more than one person per 36 sq fof indoor area including shop owners and their service personnel. Maximum, No. of persons permissible for entry as per these norms shall be prominently displayed by the Restaurant/dhabas at the entry gate.
- No Fair and Exhibition should be organized. Super spreading events such as SarasMela, etc. should be cancelled /deferred.
- Tirthamukh Mela may be organized by strictly adhering to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) and avoiding large congregation of people at the venue. However, no government vehicle to be provided by the department/administration for bringing people to the Mela venue
- Meeting, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal ‘meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided, Physical meeting, if necessary, is to be held with limited participants only by ‘maintaining aggressive covid appropriate behaviour.
- All Officers/Staff have to ensure strict compliance with Covid Appropriate Behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands/sanitization, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing at all times.
- Proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces may be ensured. HoDs may also ensure non-crowding in corridors, canteens etc
- No offline training programme should be conducted. Training programme in online mode may continue, However, this will not be applicable in respect of training Programme related to emergency & essential services. Further, ongoing Skill development training programme may continue by maintaining aggressive Covid appropriate behaviour. People should avoid unnecessary movement outside home or workplace. In case of heed, movement may take place by following aggressive COVID appropriate behaviour. All persons other than family members (not as a member of a family) shall ‘maintain strictly 6 feet (2 Yards X 2 Yards) distance from each other on roads and other public places at all times. Only family members are exempted (they can walk on road and other places together)
- Marriage functions will be allowed with presence of maximum 100 (One hundred) persons following aggressive COVID appropriate behaviour.
- Funeral/ last rites shall not contain more than 20 (Twenty) persons.