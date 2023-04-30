Home

News

India

Tripura Man Kills Wife, Chops Body Into Pieces

Tripura Man Kills Wife, Chops Body Into Pieces

The husband, identified as Kayer Miah, was arrested and he has confessed to the crime.

Police said they are interrogating the killer to know the motive of the crime. (Representational Image)

Agartala: A man in Tripura’s West district allegedly killed his wife and cut her body into two pieces, police said on Saturday. The husband, identified as Kayer Miah, was arrested on Friday and he has confessed to the crime, the police said.

Tajuja Begum, a resident of Aralia was married to Kayer Miah, a daily wager, around eight months ago, said Bapan Miah, younger brother of Tajuja.

You may like to read

On Friday morning, Tajuja’s mother came to know that her daughter was missing. After receiving the information, she along with Bapan rushed to Tajuja’s house at Muslimpara area and spotted blood stains but found none.

A police team headed by SDPO Asish Dasgupta went there and started searching for Kayer. They caught hold of Kayer in Battala area on Friday.

“During interrogation, Kayer disclosed that he murdered Tajuja on Thursday night and kept her body parts in two bags in a jungle”, said Superintendent of Police of West district, Ramesh Yadav.

According to the SP, the two bags were recovered from the jungle. The head was kept in a small bag, while the body was put in a big size bag.

“The accused was arrested four hours after the crime was reported to the police. We are interrogating the killer to know the motive of the crime. Police are also looking into if any third person is involved in the crime”, the SP said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.