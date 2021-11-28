Tripura Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura is being held on Sunday in 13 counting centres all over the state. Despite the allegations of malpractices, nearly 81.54% of over 4.93 lakh voters had exercised their franchise in elections to Tripura’s 14 civic bodies on Thursday. The electoral battle witnessed the ruling BJP locked in battle with the Trinamool Congress which is foraying into the Northeast and elsewhere to establish itself as a national party, and with the CPI(M) which the saffron party had dethroned from power in this state some years ago.Also Read - Tripura Civic Polls: 'Battle Royale' For Agartala Municipal Corporation, 13 Other Local Bodies Begins

Here are the LIVE updates:

09:49 AM: Of the total 51 seats Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), BJP leading on three sSeats.

09:22 AM: In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, heavy security forces have been deployed in areas adjoining the counting centre. For the maintenance of law and order, Tripura State Rifles and the central armed police force have been deployed.

09:00 AM: BJP takes early lead in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura, and Sabroom.

Tripura | Counting of votes underway for Agartala Municipal Corporation, Nagar Panchayats elections BJP leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura and Sabroom, as per Tripura State Election Commission Visuals from a counting centre in Agartala pic.twitter.com/PhIgQYRtOP — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

08:45 AM: The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, which has fielded candidates in all seats, has already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 19 urban bodies.

08:30 AM: Polling was held in 222 seats across six nagar panchayats, seven municipal councils and Agartala Municipal Corporation in Tripura.

08:00 AM: The run-up to the elections saw TMC youth leader Saayoni Ghosh, arrested on charges of criminal intimidation attempt to murder, and promotion of disharmony on Sunday after she raised the party’s khela hobe (game will be played) slogan outside a meeting being addressed by the state chief minister Biplab Deb.