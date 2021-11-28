New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on verge of registering a landslide victory in the Tripura Municipal Electins, the counting for which is currently underway. Of the total 51 wards in Agartala Municipal Corporation, the BJP has won 29, the Election Commission (EC) data showed.Also Read - Tripura Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: BJP Wins 19 Wards, Leads in 32; Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

Tripura civic election results | BJP has won from 29 wards out of 51 wards bagging majority in Agartala Municipal Corporation, as per State Election Commission — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

Reacting strongly to the trends, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh asserted that the results of Tripura civic polls have exposed the ‘hollowness’ of TMC’s claims of making inroads into the northeastern state, the BJP stated that people there have faith in the saffron party.

He also described TMC workers campaigning in Tripura as 'hired people'. "The TMC will not be able to open its account in Tripura " unless the BJP decides against fielding candidate from any seat", he claimed.

Full list of winners of the municipal corporation polls held in Agartala and other civic bodies in Tripura:

Ward number 35: Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee (BJP)

Ward number 18: Abhishek Dutta (BJP)

Further results awaited.

All You Need to Know About Tripura Municipal Elections:-

There are 334 seats in urban local bodies – the AMC, 13 Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats – in the state. The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in all the seats and has won 112 of them uncontested. In the remaining 222 seats, as many as 785 contestants are in the fray.

The electoral battle saw the ruling BJP locked in battle with the Trinamool Congress which is foraying into the Northeast and elsewhere to establish itself as a national party, and with the CPI(M) which the saffron party had dethroned from power in this state some years ago. The TMC which alleged vote rigging and intimidation in elections held on Thursday, had demanded countermanding of the entire election while the CPI(M) had sought fresh elections in five municipal bodies including the AMC.

Both parties had claimed that the authorities remained silent spectators as BJP supporters attacked political rivals and rigged the election. The saffron party however stoutly denied the charges. Altogether 81.54 per cent of over 4.93 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election.