Agartala: A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday tendered his resignation from the CM post and said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya. He made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala. The development comes at a crucial time as the state is slated to go to assembly elections next year.Also Read - BJP’s Manik Saha Declared New Tripura CM After Biblap Dev Resigns Ahead of Assembly Polls Next Year

Soon after resigning, he said to strengthen the base of BJP in the state, he needs to work on grassroots level in various sectors. “I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of CM to form the BJP government again in the coming Assembly elections,” Biplab Deb said.

To strengthen the base of BJP in the state, I need to work on grassroot level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of CM to form BJP govt again in the coming Assembly elections: Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb pic.twitter.com/UtOkiHWcty — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

Saying that the party is above all, he said he is a loyal worker of the BJP. “I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me — whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state,” Deb said.

Who will be the new CM in Tripura?

Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said the legislators are meeting in the evening at 8 PM to pick the next chief minister.

In the meantime, some of the probable names are doing the rounds for the coveted post. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is one of the frontrunners for the CM post. Rajya Sabha MP Dr Manik Saha is also another in the race for the CM post. However, the speculation will end when the BJP legislators will meet at 8 PM to pick the new CM for Tripura.