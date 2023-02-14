Home

News

India

Tripura Polls 2023: High Voltage Campaign Ends, Voting on February 16 | Check Key Constituencies, Candidates Here

Tripura Polls 2023: High Voltage Campaign Ends, Voting on February 16 | Check Key Constituencies, Candidates Here

Elections in Tripura, for decades, have been two-way contests. Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) were the main contestants before Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power for the first time in 2018.

Tripura Polls 2023: High Voltage Campaign Ends, Voting on February 16 | Check Key Constituencies, Candidates Here

Tripura Election 2023: The high-voltage campaign for the Tripura assembly elections ended on Tuesday. The state will cast its votes on February 16 and the counting will be held on March 3. This time, the tiny but politically crucial state of Tripura, will witness three-corner polls with the Left-Congress alliance re-emerging in the state and newcomer TIPRA Motha gaining widespread support in tribal areas.

Elections in Tripura, for decades, have been two-way contests. Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) were the main contestants before Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power for the first time in 2018.

You may like to read

High-voltage Election Campaign:

During the month-long campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and a dozen central ministers canvassed in favour of candidates of the saffron party. The BJP organised Vijay Sankalp Yatra, rallies and roadshows to woo the electors.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and senior leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and Mohammad Salim, along with former CM Manik Sarkar and party state secretary Jitendra Choudhury campaigned in favour of the party.

Congress leaders Adhir Chowdhury, Dipa Dasmunshi and AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar campaigned for the grand old party, but neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the state for campaigning.

Former royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma single-handedly canvassed for his Tipra Motha party.

Tripura Election 2023: Seat Sharing:

The BJP is contesting 55 seats while its ally IPFT is contesting the remaining five seats.

TIPRA Motha is going solo and has decided to contest 42 of the 60 constituencies in Tripura.

CPI(M) will contest 43 seats, and its Left Front partners Forward Block, RSP and the CPI one each.

The Congress will contest 13 seats

The Trinamool Congress 28, while there are also 58 Independent candidates.

Tripura Election: 2018 Data

In 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party ushed to power with 36 seats, half of which were won from the tribal areas.

BJP had secured a 43.59 per cent vote share in 2018 compared to CPI(M)’s 42.22 per cent vote and 2 per cent of the Congress

Key constituency and Candidates in Tripura Assembly elections

CM Manik Saha who has filed his nomination from the Town Borodowali assembly constituency will contest opposite Congress’ Ashish Kumar Saha. Manik Saha had become the new chief minister replacing Biplab Kumar Deb with less than a year to go for crucial elections to the state assembly.

Jitendra Choudhury from Sabroom Constituency: CPI(M) State General Secretary Jitendra Choudhury has been fielded from Sabroom constituency.

Sudip Roy Barman from Agartala constituency: Congress Sudip Roy Barman filed his nomination papers from Agartala constituency in Tripura. He will be contesting opposite BJP’s Papiya Dutta.

Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur: The saffron camp has fielded Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. Bhoumik is the first Tripura resident and 2nd woman from North East to be a Union Minister.

Rajiv Bhattacharjee from Banamalipur constituency: Tripura BJP state president Rajiv Bhattacharjee will contest from Biplab Dev’s seat in Banamalipur this time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.