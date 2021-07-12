New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that zero cases of the Delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been reported from the samples sequenced in Tripura. The clarification by the ministry came amid media reports claiming rising cases of the Delta plus variants in the northeastern state.Also Read - 90 cases of Delta Plus Variant Reported in Tripura, Strict Curfew Imposed | Read Details

On Friday, Tripura said it has found 138 cases of the Delta Plus variant, ten cases of Delta variant and three cases of UK variant.

The ministry in this regard informed that 152 samples were sent from Tripura to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) in Kalyani for Whole Genome Sequence (WGS).

The random samples were of people tested RT-PCR positive between April and May 2021, it said.

The results of the WGS done at NIBMG Kalyani revealed that three samples had tested positive for B.1.1.7 variant. While 11 samples had tested positive for the B.1.617.1(Kappa) variant and 138 samples had tested positive for B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, the ministry said.

“There was no case of Delta plus reported among the aforementioned lot of sequenced samples,” it said.

Sources in the Tripura Health Department said they have sought clarifications from the Health Ministry about the coding of Delta Plus, Delta and other variants of COVID-19.

(With PTI inputs)