Tripura Town Bordowali Constituency Result LIVE: The counting of votes for Tripura’s Town Bordowali constituency is underway from 8 am on Sunday. This constituency is the main focus of the by-elections in the state as this will decide 69-year-old Congress-turned-BJP leader and Chief Minister Manik Saha’s fate. Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is not a member of the assembly, is fighting the elections from Town Bardowali against Congress’s Asish Saha. Left has fielded Raghunath Sarkar, while Sanhita Bhattacharya is the Trinamool Congress candidate. Manik Saha, who was made the chief minister of the state last month after Biplab Deb’s sudden resignation, has to win this election. He is at present a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read - Who Is Manik Saha, The New Chief Minister Of Tripura

Follow LIVE Updates on Town Bordowali Constituency Result Here:

09:10 am: The bypolls in Tripura are crucial for Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha who replaced Biplab Kumar Deb last month. The dentist-turned politician himself is a candidate and is fighting his first-ever direct election to save his CM seat. Also Read - BJP’s Manik Saha Declared New Tripura CM After Biblap Dev Resigns Ahead of Assembly Polls Next Year

09:00 am: Counting of Votes underway.