New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is being shifted to AIIMS, here from Doon Hospital in Dehradun, where he was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus. According to his physician Dr NS Bisht, Rawat has developed an infection in his chest.

Rawat had a mild fever after which he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the Government Doon Medical College where doctors decided to admit him.

The chief minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,476 on Saturday with 13 more fatalities, while 374 new cases pushed the infection tally to 89,218, a health bulletin issued by the government said

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand health department had written to all the 13 Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of the state regarding containment of UK variant of coronavirus and asked them to trace the foreign returnees and monitor their health for 28 days.