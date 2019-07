New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has claimed that cow is the only animal which inhales and exhales oxygen hence breathing problems can be cured by massaging it. Furthermore, he said that living in close proximity with the animal can also cure tuberculosis (TB).

A video that is doing rounds on the social media showed Rawat speaking about the medicinal properties of cow milk and urine at a function in Dehradun. In the video, Rawat can be heard saying cows not only inhale oxygen but also exhale it.

An official at the Chief Minister’s office defended Rawat’s remarks saying that he was only stating something which is a common belief in Uttarakhand. “While the medicinal values of cow milk and urine are well known, people in the hills also believe that the cow gives them oxygen,” he said requesting anonymity.