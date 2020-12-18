New Delhi: Judaange, Ladaange, Jeetange- is the first page headline of the four-page newsletter specially printed for farmers at Singhu and Tikri borders, where thousands of them have been protesting against the new farm laws since weeks. Also Read - 60-Year-Old From Bihar Travels 1,000 km on Cycle For 11 Days to Join Farmers' Protest in Delhi

The idea of the newspaper, called Trolley Times, was born inside farmer Narinder Bhinder's trolley at Singhu border.

At least 2,000 copies of the bi-weekly newspaper reached the two Delhi-Haryana borders for circulation on Friday, reported The Indian Express.

The newspaper is in two languages- Hindi and Punjabi. One out of four pages is in Hindi, the others are in Punjabi.

It has cartoons, photos, poems, news reports and opinion pieces written by farm union leaders and protesting farmers.

Surmeet Maavi, (46), who is a scriptwriter started Trolley Times with Barnala-based photographer Gurdeep Singh Dhaliwal, (27).

Talking about what prompted to start the newspaper, Maavi said, “Not everyone shows up to listen to the speakers on stage daily, they ask each other what transpired. Through the newsletter, the message from the stage, the development in talks with the government, among other such reports, can easily reach farmers.”

He also said that the newspaper is a way to showcase the intellect of the farmers. Meanwhile, the photographer said need also arose from the general “lack of faith that the protesters have in front page of Trolley Times mainstream media”.

After coming up with the idea in the trolley, a team of volunteers came together to approach farm union leaders, farm law experts and farmers for newsletter pieces.