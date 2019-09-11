New Delhi: In what could spell more trouble for the Congress, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the law and order situation in the state.

The development comes at a time when the party is reportedly facing internal tussle in its Rajasthan unit. In June, the Chief Minister even held his deputy ‘responsible’ for his son Vaibhav’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections. However, he later issued a clarification.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pilot said, “It is true that we should pay more attention to law and order. A lot of incidents have just happened which should not be repeated. Whether it is from Dhaulpur or Alwar, these are disturbing events.”

He added, “Communal incidents have happened. Jails have been broken. Ensuring law and order is an important part of the government’s jobs. My daughters should be safe.”

Ashok Gehlot, who last year pipped Pilot to become the Chief Minister after Congress’ win in the Assembly Elections, is also the state Home Minister.

In August, Pilot criticised the state government after all six accused in the 2017 Alwar lynching case were acquitted by a trial court. He said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was set up to re-investigate the case, should have been set up immediately or soon after the party came to power.

Had this been done, Pilot had said, the lower court wouldn’t have acquitted the accused in the case.

The grand old party is already witnessing infighting in its Madhya Pradesh unit as Jyotiraditya Scindia reportedly wants to replace Chief Minister Kamal Nath as the state unit chief.

Separately, he is also involved in a rift with former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.