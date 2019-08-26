Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (OWE) of the Mumbai Police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against former deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

The FIR has also been registered against 70 others in the case. The development comes after the Bombay High Court, last week, asked the police to take action in the case. A bench of Justices SC Dharmadhikari and SK Shinde had observed that there was ‘credible evidence’ against the accused.

Besides Pawar, who is the nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, other accused in the case include Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil and officials from the bank’s units in 34 districts in the state.

The accused were allegedly complicit in causing losses to the MSCB, to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore between 2007-2011. An audit report by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) later alleged that there was a violation of several banking laws and Reserve Bank guidelines in the distribution of loans to sugar factories and spinning mills in the four-year period.

The complaint in this case was filed by a local activist Surinder Arora in 2015. He had approached the Bombay High Court too.

Ajit Pawar served as deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra from November 10, 2010 to September 26, 2014.