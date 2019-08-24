New Delhi: Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who is facing the possibility of being declared as a terrorist under the revamped Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after arms and ammunition were recovered from his ancestral home, was on Saturday sent to two-day transit remand of the Bihar Police.

The order by Delhi’s Saket court will allow the Bihar Police to bring him to Patna for interrogation in connection with the case.

Earlier on Friday, the Mokama MLA had surrendered in the court after which he was sent to Tihar Jail.

He had fled from his official residence at Patna’s Mall Road on August 17 before the police could arrest him over the discovery of AK-47, grenades, 22 live cartridges and two bombs following a police raid at his ancestral home in Barh a day before.

He released a video from an undisclosed location the day after he went missing. In it, he denied that he was absconding and instead claimed that he had come to see an ailing friend. He further said that there was no question of weapons being recovered from his ancestral home as he had not been there in 14 years.

He accused additional SP Lipi Singh, who is leading the probe against him, of conspiring against him.

Currently an Independent, Singh is a former leader of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) (JDU). He quit the party in September 2015 over its new alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Besides the ongoing case, he is also facing many other criminal charges.