New Delhi: Even after a week of Cabinet expansion, the ruling coalition of Maharashtra — Maha Vikas Aghadi — has not been able to finalise portfolios for the minister. Meanwhile, Sena MLA Abdul Sattar has reportedly quit the party as he didn’t get a significant portfolio. He, the only Muslim face in the Shiv Sena, was sworn in as a minister of state. However, Shiv Sena has refuted the claims.

Sameer Sattar,son of Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on reports that Abdul Sattar is unhappy and has resigned as Maharashtra minister: I have no information about this, only he can speak on it and I am sure he will speak soon, better to wait and watch. pic.twitter.com/ISLm4ujwGX — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

“This is not correct. He has not resigned, nor submitted any such resignation letter to me or anybody else in the party,” Sena Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai told IANS. Abdul Sattar’s son Samir Nabi also denied any knowledge about this.

Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena on reports that Shiv Sena’s Abdul Sattar is unhappy and has resigned as Maharashtra minister: There are no differences in cabinet. If some minister resigns then normally resignation is sent to CM or Raj Bhawan, but both have no information about it yet pic.twitter.com/4GZTs7Q4YO — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said the distribution of portfolios will be completed by Monday. Denying to attribute the delay to any internal conflict, the NCP leader said the government is thinking about creating some new departments.

“The reason for the delay is not due to anything else but because we are considering creating new departments, so it is taking time. Portfolios will be allocated by Monday,” he said.

According to reports, NCP is likely to emerge as the winner with the most significant presence in the Cabinet. The Congress, which has got 12 berths, wants two additional departments relating to rural areas.

According to sources, tribal affairs ministry may go to KC Padavi, finance to deputy CM Ajit Pawar, housing to Jitendra Ahwad, Pwd to Ashok Chavan, women and child affairs to Yashomati Thakur, environment/tourism to Aaditya Thackeray, revenue to Balasaheb Thorat etc. The Shiv Sena has 10 cabinet ministers and four MoS while Congress has 10 cabinet ministers and two MoS.