Kolkata: In fresh troubles for the Congress, Somen Mitra has resigned from the post of West Bengal party president because of the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

On July 7, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also resigned as National General Secretary of the grand old party.

The former general secretary of AICC had said that he had submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi after accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability. Scindia had added, “I am not a leader who gives orders to others. I think when there is a responsibility, there comes accountability as well. Even I am responsible if performance isn’t good and therefore, I took the decision to resign.”

Earlier, several leaders of Congress party including Deepak Babaria and Vivek Tankha had resigned taking moral responsibility for the party’s humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Raj Babbar had quit soon after the Lok Sabha results came in. Kamal Nath had also offered his resignation from the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as the Congress president, saying he was responsible for the loss in the Lok Sabha election and that accountability was critical for the party’s future growth.