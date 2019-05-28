New Delhi: In a big blow to Mamata Banerjee, three TMC MLAs including BJP leader Mukul Roy‘s son Subhrangshu Roy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. TMC’s Tusharkanti Bhattacharya and CPI(M)’s Debendra Nath Roy were the other MLAs from the state who switched their sides today in presence of senior leaders like Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Along with the legislators, 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal also defected to the ruling BJP.

The development comes days after BJP broke into the TMC citadel bagging 18 seats, 16 more than it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The ruling Trinamool won 22 seats of the total 42 whereas Congress got 0 and Left parties drew a blank.

Two TMC MLAs and one CPM MLA from West Bengal join BJP at party headquarters in Delhi. More than 50 Councillors also join BJP pic.twitter.com/9cJ0gTn9FC — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

“Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joinings in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase,” said Vijayvargiya West Bengal party in charge.

The Trinamool Congress had suspended Subhrangshu Roy for six years for anti-party comments. “Now, I will breath freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated,” he had said, claiming that several others from the party will “follow his footsteps”.