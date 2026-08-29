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Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee as Kolkata Police files FIR over high court order violation

The Calcutta High Court granted permission for the TMCP foundation day event on August 28, subject to the condition that one flank remain open.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: August 29, 2026, 4:23 PM IST
Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee as Kolkata Police files FIR over high court order violation
Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is facing a suo motu FIR filed by Kolkata Police over alleged violations of the Calcutta High Court’s conditions for the TMCP foundation day programme.

The FIR was filed at the Hastings Police Station against Banerjee as well as the organisers of the meeting of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), an officer said.

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“The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court’s order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation,” he said.

The case was registered after examining the conditions imposed by the court for holding the meeting at Cathedral Road in central Kolkata on Friday.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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