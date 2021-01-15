New Delhi: Trouble mounted for Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami after his WhatsApp chat with Partho Das Gupta who is the Ex-CEO of BARC allegedly leaked by the Mumbai Police. A few screenshots of the chat between the two were shared on Twitter by Abhijeet Dipke. Apparently, Arnab is asking help from PMO with relations to the TRP Scam. Also Read - Amid Privacy Policy Row, Whatsapp Soon to Launch New Feature ‘Read Later’ | Details Here

On social media, the chat has caused a stir as more than 500-page chat is with former BARC chief Partho Das Gupta. Mumbai police arrested Partho Das in the TRP scam, following which the chat has been attached to the charge sheet of the case. The chat shows Arnab Goswami's claims about how much reach he has in the central government and how he can help Partho Das. As per the chat, Goswami has repeatedly appeared claiming to have access to big leaders in the central government.

Moreover, the chat also shows how Goswami and Dasgupta are playing tricks to boost the ratings of Republic TV. According to the chat, Dasgupta is sharing a lot of information with Goswami on the condition of help from the central government's touch level, which is confidential.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan has also shared the screenshot of the chat on his Twitter handle and said these are a few snapshots of the damning leaked WhatsApp chats between BARC CEO & Arnab Goswami.

“They show many conspiracies and unprecedented access to power in this government; gross abuse of his media and his position as power broker. In any rule of law country, he would be in jail for long,” he wrote on Twitter.

The TRP scam came to light in October last year when BARC filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels, including Republic TV, were rigging their TRP number.

As per updates from Mumbai Police, Dasgupta misused his official position to manipulate TRP ratings and bring Republic TV to number 1 position.

Mumbai Police has also alleged that Arnab has paid huge amount to Dasgupta to rig the Republic TV rating since its launch in 2017.