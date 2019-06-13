The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) conducted its Parliamentary Party meeting on Thursday and unanimously elected its senior leader K. Keshav Rao as the head.

In the meeting, which was presided over by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Keshav Rao was appointed as TRS’ leader in the Rajya Sabha, while Nama Nageswara Rao was chosen to be its leader in the Lok Sabha.

Nageswara Rao was elected from Khammam constituency in the recent elections. He quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join the TRS a few days before the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting also decided to nominate a deputy leader and a whip each in both houses of Parliament.

Chandrashekhar Rao discussed with the party MPs the strategy to be adopted during the Parliament session beginning on June 17.

The TRS won 9 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state in recent elections.

With Inputs From PTI