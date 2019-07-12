New Delhi: A Telangana Rashtria Samithi (TRS) leader, who was abducted three days ago was found dead in Puttapadu village of Sukma, Chhattisgarh on Friday. Maoists in the district have claimed responsibility.

The TRS leader Nalluri Srinivas Rao was kidnapped at gunpoint from his residence in Cherla Mandal in Khammam district of Telangana, in the late hours of Tuesday.

Srinivas, 45, was also a member of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC). The police confirmed that the local leader from Kothur village was abducted on accusations of moneylending and land dispute issues.

One of the police officials also said that Srinivas is believed to have been brutally beaten. However, the cause of death has not been ascertained yet.

‘Only after an inquest can we exactly say how he died and whether it is a bullet injury or head injury,” Rajesh Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police Bhadrachalam, told news agency PTI.

Rao’s wife, Durga, had earlier told the media that around 10-15 unidentified people, carrying weapons and sticks, had dragged her husband out of their house even as she and her son pleaded with them. She also alleged that they were all beat up.

With PTI inputs