Telangana: In a shocking incident, TRS leaders in Telangana thrashed a toll plaza employee on Wednesday at the Shadnagar area. According to DCP Shamshabad, TRS' Nasurullabad Sarpanch was told to pay the fee, following which the incident took place. "Case registered against both. Action will be initiated," he added.

The TRS leaders vandalised the toll plaza after the incident. DCP Shamshabad R Jagadishwar Reddy said that "argument took place b/w toll plaza employees and TRS Sarpanch at Shadnagar toll plaza. We registered cases against both parties as both of them gave complaints. Action will be initiated against people who attacked and vandalised toll plaza."

#WATCH | Telangana: TRS leaders thrashed Shadnagar toll plaza staff&vandalised it when told to pay toll fee. TRS’ Nasurullabad Sarpanch was told to pay fee, following which this happened. DCP Shamshabad says, “Case registered against both. Action will be initiated” (Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/nUueYlzOO3 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

