New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA from Nagarjuna Sagar seat Nomula Narsimhaiah passed away on Tuesday morning due to a heart attack on the very day when voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) began. He was 64.

Narsimhaiah was a present member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly from the ruling party.

He was undergoing treatment at Hyderabad's Hyderguda Apollo hospital for a while now due to severe illness after contracting and recovering from coronavirus. He breathed his last while being treated by doctors in the early hours today.

Family members and supporters of Narsimhaiah rushed to the hospital to grieve of the tragedy.

Born in Palem village of Nakrekal Mandal Nalgonda district in Telangana in the Yadav community, Narsimhaiah was interested in communist literature like Telangana Armed Struggle in his childhood and was inspired by its legendary personalities.

He got a Master of Arts (MA) and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at Osmania University and.actively led the Students Federation of India, before joining the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

After holding decades as a communist leader with CPI-M, Narsimhaiah had joined the TRS in 2017. He was elected twice as the MLA from Nakrekal Assembly constituency on a CPI-M ticket and then to the Legislative Assembly from Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency in 2014 as TRS candidate but lost the elections. He also worked as the Mandal Parishad President (MPP) of Nakrekal for two terms.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the veteran defeated senior Congress leader Kundur Jana Reddy by a margin of 7,771 votes and held the seat since.

Notably, the TRS, BJP and Congress are the key parties in fray for the GHMC elections in Hyderabad today. Over 74 lakh voters will decide the political fortunes of 1,122 candidates in 150 divisions in one of the most bitterly-fought polls for any municipal body in recent times.

The counting of votes will be held on December 4.