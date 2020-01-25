New Delhi: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday registered a thumping win in the state municipality elections, with the party winning more than 100 out of 120 municipalities as well as nine out of nine municipal corporations.

Commenting on the development KT Rama Rao, the state IT minister and TRS working president, tweeted: “My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in Sri KCR Garu’s leadership again and giving us a thumping victory in Municipal elections. Winning more than 100 plus municipalities out of 120 and all nine out of nine municipal corporations is no mean feat.”

Notably, the minister, also better known by his initials KTR, is the son of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

K Kavitha, former TRS Lok Sabha MP and daughter of the Chief Minister, also commented on the party’s stellar performance, tweeting: “A big ‘Thank You’ to the people of Telangana for an amazing result in the municipal polls. Congratulations to all the victorious candidates and best wishes to each & every TRS party supporter who worked hard for these elections.”

However, the only blip perhaps for the TRS in what was otherwise a near-perfect poll performance, the party did badly in Bhainsa municipality, where it failed to win even a single ward out of 26. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM emerged as the winner from here, winning 15 seats followed by the BJP with nine seats while the remaining two seats were won by independent candidates.

The Telangana municipal elections were held on January 22 with 74.40% voters exercising their right to franchise.