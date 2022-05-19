Gurugram: At least three migrant labourers died while 11 others were severely injured after a truck loaded with coal lost control and ran over them in Haryana’s Jhajjar area, as per reports. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, near the Aasoda toll plaza in Jhajjar district, the police said.Also Read - Chinese President Xi Jinping Suffering From Brain Aneurysm. Here's How Dangerous It Is

The incident occurred when as many as 18 labourers, who had been working on a construction project nearby, were sleeping by the side of the expressway. Most of the injured have been referred to the PGIMS in Rohtak with critical injuries. Also Read - 50-Tonne Cemented Segment Of Delhi-Meerut Corridor Falls On Road After Crane Wire Breaks

Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh told the media that the labourers, who were employed with a contractor and deployed in the road repair work, were sleeping on the roadside despite being warned by the police to move to a safer place. Also Read - Rajasthan: 3 Members Of Family, Including A Kid, Killed In Road Accident In Kota

They placed a barrier on one side of the highway to make space for sleeping. “The truck ran over them after hitting the barrier,” he said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. However, police officials said they trackedg down the owner using the registration number. “The owner has informed that there were two drivers and a helper. We now know their names and efforts are on to arrest them soon.”