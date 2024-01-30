True Emergence Of True Democracy Is There In Offering, Says BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has criticized Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks that PM Modi will declare a dictatorship after the upcoming general elections.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi(ANI): Launching a strong counterattack over Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday said that the dynastic politics under the garb of democracy now seems towards an eclipse and the true emergence of true democracy is there in the offing.

Trending Now

Kharge on Monday chief claimed that PM Modi will declare a dictatorship after this year’s general elections.

“If Modi comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls, there will be dictatorship, no democracy and no elections,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, BJP’s Trivedi said “Kharge ji, it is true that many things are being discussed in Indian politics. The power of the dynasties ended in 1947, now the power of the democratic dynasties under the garb of democracy is being challenged and they are wondering what their future will be after the upcoming elections.”

You may like to read

“Whatever Mallikarjun Kharge is saying, its real meaning is that those dynastic politics under the garb of democracy which has been discarded by the voter in the last election now seem towards an eclipse and the true emergence of true democracy is there in the offing in which all the youth and all the voters of India are coming together,” he added.

Sudhanshu further mentioned the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said that the Democracy ended during the Emergency period.

“Those who talk about democracy, then if we talk about Indira Gandhi, the time when democracy actually ended. 3/4th population of India does not know that the tenure of the Lok Sabha was increased from 5 years to 6 years during the Emergency. Fundamental rights were abolished. If someone was put in jail, he could not even apply for the bail,” he said.

The BJP MP also mentioned that if you look from north to south, in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the enlightened people of the country criticized those who were running a monarchy in the name of democracy based on entitlements. “Be it the Abdullah and Mufti family lost in Kashmir, the Badal family in Punjab, the Hooda family in Haryana, or the biggest leader Rahul Gandhi lost,” Sudhanshu Trivedi said. (ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Agencies News on India.com.