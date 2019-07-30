New Delhi: Thousands of Truecaller users in India left panicked after a so-called bug automatically created their Unified Payments Interface (UPI) accounts with the ICICI Bank without their consent. Truecaller has over 100 million users in India.

Starting from late Monday evening till morning hours on Tuesday, the Truecaller users received an SMS from ICICI Bank – saying “your registration for UPI app has started. If it was not you, report now to your bank. Do not share card details/OTP/CVV with anyone to avoid financial loss”.

The users reported the issue after updating their Android app to the latest Truecaller version 10.41.6.

Later, Truecaller issued a statement, saying it has discovered a bug in the latest update that affected the payments feature, which automatically triggered a registration post updating to the version.

“We’re sorry about this version not passing our quality standards. We’ve taken quick steps to fix the issue, and already rolled out a fix in a new version. For the users already affected, the new version with the fix will be available shortly, however, in the meanwhile, they can choose to manually deregister through the overflow menu in the app,” said Truecaller which added payments service with the ICICI Bank in 2017.