New Delhi: Hours after India said 20 of its Army personnel were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops at Galway Valley at the Line of Actual Control, the United States said it is closely monitoring the situation.

"We are closely monitoring the situation between India and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control. Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate, and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation," a State Department spokesperson said.

"We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died and we offer our condolences to their families. During their phone call on June 2, 2020, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi discussed the situation on the India-China border," the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Army had confirmed its first three casualties: Colonel Santosh Babu who was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, Havaldar Palani and Sepoy Kundan Jha. The remaining 17 casualties were confirmed in the night.

While the number of casualties on the Indian side is confirmed, Beijing is yet to give a figure on the number of casualties/injuries the PLA troops have suffered. However, according to government sources in New Delhi, 43 Chinese soldiers were killed as well.

