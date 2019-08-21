Washington: US President Donald Trump has once again offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue and urged the leaders of India and Pakistan to reduce tensions prevailing over the ‘very complicated place’.

Speaking with reporters in the White House on Tuesday, Trump said, “Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have the Hindus, and you have the Muslims, and I wouldn’t say they get along so great. And that’s what you have right now.”

On Tuesday, US President Trump said he will speak about the Kashmir issue during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend at the G7 in France. “Kashmir is a very tough situation, and this has been going on for decades, and decades; shooting, and I don’t mean shooting like shooting a rifle, but major shooting of howitzers, of heavy arms, and this has been going on for a long, long period of time,” Trump had said.

On Monday, Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation with his Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged them to work towards easing the escalating tensions. He advised Pakistan to “moderate its rhetoric with India” over Kashmir.

Referring to the Pakistani leadership spewing anti-India venom over the Kashmir issue, PM Modi had told Trump that the”extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace.”

Meanwhile, a White House readout of Trump’s conversation with Imran Khan said, “President Trump spoke by telephone with Imran Khan to discuss the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.” It further read: “Trump reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint on both sides. The two leaders also agreed to work together to strengthen United States-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation.”