New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday slammed the United States President Donald Trump for his recent comments asking India to withdraw the ‘unacceptable’ tariffs imposed on American goods. Abdullah said in Hindi, “Trump has taught us a good lesson (Trump ne bhi humein acha sabak sikhaya hai). Trump has asked India to reduce tariffs.”

Notably, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump must hold discussions on tariffs in order to maintain a good relationship between the countries, he said warning that, “The US should also stay away from conflict.”

Regarding the reservation in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference chairman said, “Reservation is good, we are not against it. But it should not affect the reservation for other people. It is good that people living on the international border will be given reservation.”

“Iran is not a weak country,” said Farooq Abdullah while commenting on the role of Iran in India-US relations. He added, “They [Iran] have fought Saddam Hussein for 8 years. Iran is not foolish like Saddam that it finishes their missile. Iran has a lot of friends including India.”

Meanwhile, on a question about President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, “When panchayat elections, Lok Sabha polls could be conducted in the state then the assembly elections can also be conducted in the state. It is beneficial for governance in the state that assembly elections are conducted as soon as possible.”

On Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the NC Chief said, “It is good that he visited the state as he is the Home Minister. He did not speak to us regarding that as his full attention was on reviewing the security in the ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.”

(With inputs from ANI)