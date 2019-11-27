New Delhi: Activist Trupti Desai, who earlier said that she won’t return to Maharashtra without visiting the Sabarimala shrine, on Wednesday called off her visit after the police informed her they won’t be able to provide them security after Ayyappa devotees staged protest against her.

The Pune-based Desai, who was leading a six-member all-women team, is likely to move the Supreme Court. After arriving in Kochi in the wee hours of Tuesday, she had warned of filing a contempt plea if she was not allowed to visit the shrine.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, she said, “After discussing with the Kochi police comissionerate, we have decided to call off our visit. Police told us that there is a threat to our life and that we will be insecure here.”

“For now, we have decided to go back. But we will return to Sabarimala and our fight will continue,” she added.

Also on Tuesday, Bindu Ammini, one of the members of Desai’s group, was attacked with chilli powder outside the commissionerate. In January, she had created history when she, along with another woman Kanakadurga, became the first female devotees to enter the inner sanctum of the shrine after the Supreme Court, in September 2018, lifted the ban on women’s entry in the temple.

The Sabarimala temple opened for the annual three-month pilgrimage season on November 16, two days after a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court sent review petitions into the case to a larger seven-judge bench.

The apex court, however, had refused to stay its original judgement in the case.