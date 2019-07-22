Live Updates

  • 5:01 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: “Until MLAs return, they (Karnataka government) get the majority the assembly will go on. This being done by Speaker is unacceptable. Today a full stop should be put to all this, Governor should take a decision and save democracy,” P Muralidhar Rao.

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: “Congress-JD(S) is violating constitutional rights. Democracy is being murdered. Court has allowed the 15 MLAs (rebel MLAs) that they may or may not be present there. They don’t have the numbers, they’re in minority,” P Muralidhar Rao, BJP National General Secretary.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: “CT Ravi doesn’t have the proper information. I didn’t leave JD(S), I was expelled. I didn’t join Congress immediately. I was forming Ahinda party. I was expelled from JD(S) in May 2005. I joined Congress in 2006. Wrong info shouldn’t be recorded here,” says Siddaramaiah in Vidhan Soudha

  • 4:12 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Each member will speak only for 10 minutes. Don’t make me say this again and again,’ Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Vidhana Soudha.

  • 3:53 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: The case is pending in Supreme Court. We have also filed the petition, most probably tomorrow Supreme Court will hear our plea. If the rebel MLAs come back then they will be with us. Rebels have told that they are not living comfortably, they could have stayed back here itself,” says Siddaramaiah.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: “Speaker will take a call on the confidence motion. We have already told that we will prove the confidence in Vidhana Soudha,” says Siddaramaiah.

  • 2:04 PM IST
    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Why is the BJP not accepting it wants the chair? Why are they not accepting the fact that they are behind ‘operation lotus’? They should accept that they have spoken to these(rebel) MLAs, DK Shivakumar, Congress in Karnataka assembly.
  • 1:20 PM IST
    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Anand Murthy, an advocate, has filed PIL in Karnataka High Court, alleging that trust vote is being deliberately delayed.
  • 12:29 PM IST

  • 12:24 PM IST

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: I will have to pass a ruling today. I was delayed as I was checking the Supreme Court order. In your speeches today, make sure that dignity of Assembly is kept alive. These are time stalling tactics being used. It harms the image of Assembly, Speaker and also image of you as MLAs, speaker said.

New Delhi: Even as the rebel MLAs remained adamant and refused to CM HD Kumaraswamy’s appeal, the fate of the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka will be sealed on Monday with a trust vote in the Assembly. Yesterday, a day before the trust vote, HDK had urged the rebel MLAs to return and hold talks to resolve differences.

“Let us sit together and discuss all the issues including your problems, if any and arrive at a solution to save this democratically elected government. Let us strive together to save democracy and protect the spirit of country’s constitution from these evil forces who are willing to destroy any democratic and constitutionally established institutions for the sake of power,” he added.

He had also asserted that he was ‘not trying to cling onto power’. “I want to make it amply clear that I am not trying to cling onto power. My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of moraluty is trying to subvert the very principle of democracy as well as constitution,” HDK had said in a statement.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis after 16 MLAs – 13 of the Congress and 3 of the JD(S) tendered their resignations. If the resignations are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition’s tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the speaker). The coalition strength would fall further to 98, as two Congress MLAs are unlikely to attend due to health reasons. In contrast, the BJP has 105 of its own and a total of 107 with the support of the two independents.