‘Trust your own study pattern but listen to suggestions’: PM Modi advises students at 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with students on Friday during a session of Pariksha Pe Charcha. He suggested students trust their own study patterns while emphasising that “success comes from balancing self-belief with continuous learning.” Sharing the personal experiences about how his work habits have changed over time, the PM advised the exam warriors to add useful tips to their daily routines.

Notably, major examinations such as CBSE, ISCE and other state boards will be conducted in March and April. The 9th edition of ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ was held at the official residence of the Prime Minister, which is located at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

This year, the interactive sessions were also held with students in Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Guwahati in Assam.

Responding to a question about how students should handle confusion arising from different study patterns, the Prime Minister said examinees should focus on what works best for them while thoughtfully considering others’ suggestions.

While interacting with students, PM Modi said, “Listen to everyone’s advice, but change your pattern only when you want to. I have become PM. Still, people tell me to work in different ways. But everyone has their own pattern,” PM Modi said. “Some people study better in the morning, some at night. Whatever suits you, believe in that. But also take advice, and if that benefits you, then only add it to your life structure.”

Sharing a personal reflection, the Prime Minister said that while he has evolved over time, he has not compromised on his core principles. “Even I changed a few things but did not leave my principal pattern,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, PM Modi noted that the initiative has evolved over the years. “When I started ‘Exam Talk,’ there was a certain pattern. Now I’m gradually changing it; this time, I even held sessions in different states. I’ve changed my approach, but I haven’t abandoned the core pattern,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of teachers and said their objective should be to stay slightly ahead of students to inspire growth. “The teacher’s goal should be that if the student’s speed is a certain level, the teacher’s speed should be one step ahead. Our goal should be something that is within reach, but not easily attainable,” he said.

PM Modi also emphasised the importance of inner growth and self-awareness in academic success. “Cultivate the mind, then connect with your inner self, and then choose whatever subjects you want to study. Then you will always find the student to be successful,” he said.

During the interactive session, PM Modi engaged in a lively conversation with students, addressing issues ranging from exam stress and time management to leadership, wellness and pursuing dreams.

Later, students sang self-composed songs before PM Modi.

The 2026 edition would focus on helping students remain stress-free during examinations and encouraging a stronger emphasis on learning.

Earlier in a post shared on X, PM Modi said, “Do watch #ParikshaPeCharcha26… This year’s PPC features very interesting topics relating to examinations, notably the need to remain stress-free, focus on learning and more. This is a platform I’ve always enjoyed, as it gives me an opportunity to interact with bright minds from across the country.”

In alignment with NEP 2020, the PPC concept aims to reshape the student examination experience by fostering confidence, positivity, and holistic well-being, and celebrating the exam season as a Utsav.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister has condensed his views in his book titled “Exam Warriors,” available in multiple languages as well as Braille, where he has stressed self belief and underscored the need to talk about these issues so that our children have the fun-filled childhood they deserve.

Conceptualised by Prime Minister Modi, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is dynamic and innovative, introducing fresh elements every year.

Ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha’s 9th edition, schools across the country organised several student-centric activities, including Swadeshi Sankalp Daud, and run or walk. Events such as quiz and writing competitions were also organised at selected Kendriya Vidyalayas on Parakram Diwas. Around 4.81 crore students took part in these events.

(With ANI Inputs)

