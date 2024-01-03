Truth Has Prevailed, Contribution To India’s Growth Will Continue: Gautam Adani After SC Judgment

"The Supreme Court's judgement shows that: Truth has prevailed. I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue,” Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

Gautam Adani

New Delhi: Soon after the Supreme Court declined to transfer the probe to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or CBI into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani said truth has prevailed and he also expressed gratitude to those who stood by him. He added that his humble contribution to India’s growth story will continue.

