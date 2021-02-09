New Delhi: In a fiery speech that has stoked controversy, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government on various fronts, including the three farm bills, CAA and migrant deaths. In her 21-minutes speech during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, she lashed out at the government for making ‘hate and bigotry’ a part of its narrative and alleged that the judiciary and the media have also ‘failed’ the country. Also Read - ‘Mix of Fairy Tale And Mediocrity,’ Says Mahua Moitra on PM Modi’s Speech in Lok Sabha

However, it was her disputed remarks against a former Chief Justice of India, that created quite a stir, drawing criticism from members of the Lok Sabha. The government is now mulling a breach of privilege notice against Moitra for making allegations and sources said that remarks of TMC MP will not be taken lightly and will be acted upon..

Here’s how the events unfolded: On Monday, Moitra started out her speech by throwing terms like ‘cowards and cowardice’ to slam the government for ‘hiding behind’ power and authority and alleged that it has made India a “virtual police state” by charging critical voices with sedition.

Watch the video clip here:

Arresting, Attacking & Repressing our voices will not hold pic.twitter.com/PaDVoNmQT8 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 9, 2021

From there on, Moitra addressed several burning issues of the country, and questioned the government, one topic at a time.

On Citizenship Amendment Act

Moitra asked as to why the home ministry had been extending the deadline to frame CAA rules. “If indeed this government cares so much for persecuted Hindus why does it miss deadline after deadline to notify CAA rules?” Moitra questioned.

If indeed this government cares so much for persecuted Hindus why does it miss deadline after deadline to notify CAA rules? pic.twitter.com/oac8nSRDrP — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 9, 2021

On Covid-19 lockdown

Further, she hit out at the government for having the ‘courage’ to announce a national lockdown at 4 hours notice.

”The government’s decision to impose a nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19 inflicted “untold misery” on people with lakhs of people forced to walk to their homes hundreds of kilometres away”, Moitra alleged.

The “courage” to announce a national lockdown at 4 hrs notice causing untold misery, countless deaths pic.twitter.com/HzGIv5yIQC — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 9, 2021

On Farm Laws 2020

She demanded that the three new farm laws that have drawn protests from farmers be repealed. The TMC MP said the government chose “brutality over morality” in failing to address the concerns of the protesting farmers on Delhi’s borders, and added that it was shameful for MEA to respond to Twitter posts by a teen climate activist and an American pop star.

The farm laws have firmly established this government’s motto of “brutality over morality” pic.twitter.com/zHv5s6qoIp — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 9, 2021

On Former Chief Justice of India

Her critical references reached its peak when she attacked former Chief Justice of India and the sexual harassment allegations that had been made against him. Without naming him, she noted that judiciary was no longer a ‘sacred cow’, triggering outrage in the Lok Sabha.

RSP MP N K Premachandran, who was in the Chair, said her remarks will be expunged if found objectionable.

The sacred cow that was the judiciary is no longer sacred. It stopped being sacred day a sitting CJI was accused of sexual harassment, presided over own trial, cleared himself & accepted a nomination to Upper House within 3 months of retirement replete with Z+ security cover pic.twitter.com/ODFn2pd2Z1 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 9, 2021

On India’s judiciary

”The judiciary stopped being sacred when it led migrants walk to their deaths, let our great activists rot in jail and today it is a mute spectator when our young are prosecuted for cracking a joke,” Moitra continued while being critical of India’s judiciary.

The judiciary stopped being sacred when it led migrants walk to their deaths, let our greatest activists rot in jail and today it is a mute spectator when our young are prosecuted for cracking a joke pic.twitter.com/KAHhe47IHE — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 9, 2021

On govt’s attempts to suppress dissent

Moitra alleged that India is facing an “undeclared emergency” and accused the government of muffling protesting voices from students to farmers and old women of Shaheen Bagh, remarking that ‘the coward is brave only armed with power and authority. You are not courageous but a coward’.

But this government has miscalculated. There is a fundamental difference between cowardice & courage. The coward is brave only when armed with power & authority. The truly courageous can fight even when unarmed. pic.twitter.com/2Cw9SMjaOb — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 9, 2021

On Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

The MP ended her speech by using a quote of Rabindra Nath Tagore, to accuse the Central Government of exploiting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s legacy for political mileage. “The central government has tried in every way to hijack Netaji’s legacy and weave it into its own narrow narrative of courage,” said Moitra.

Netaji told us to have faith in India’s destiny. And it is not India’s destiny to be rules by cowards. The time has come for all of us to show true courage. pic.twitter.com/PxXAXf2P6e — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 9, 2021

Reacting to the outrage over her speech, the TMC MP, remained defiant and said that she would deem it a privilege if a breach of privilege motion is moved against her “for speaking the truth during India’s darkest hour”.

It would be a privelege indeed if a breach of privelege motion is initiated against me for speaking the truth during India’s darkest hour — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 8, 2021

Truth can never be expunged — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 8, 2021

