Truth Is My God, Religion Based On Non-Violence, Says Rahul Gandhi After Being Convicted by Surat Court

My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it- Mahatma Gandhi, tweeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: After a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case for his remarks on the ‘Modi’ surname, the Congress leader said truth is his God and his religion is based on truth and non-violence.

“My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it- Mahatma Gandhi,” tweeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after he was found guilty in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark.

मेरा धर्म सत्य और अहिंसा पर आधारित है। सत्य मेरा भगवान है, अहिंसा उसे पाने का साधन। – महात्मा गांधी — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2023

Reacting to the development, Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra said his brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be.

“My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. Have lived speaking the truth, will continue to speak the truth. Will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country,” tweeted Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

डरी हुई सत्ता की पूरी मशीनरी साम, दाम, दंड, भेद लगाकर @RahulGandhi जी की आवाज को दबाने की कोशिश कर रही है। मेरे भाई न कभी डरे हैं, न कभी डरेंगे। सच बोलते हुए जिये हैं, सच बोलते रहेंगे। देश के लोगों की आवाज उठाते रहेंगे। सच्चाई की ताकत व करोड़ों देशवासियों का प्यार उनके साथ है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 23, 2023

Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Karnataka in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election had said how come “all thieves have Modi as the common surname”.

However, ahead of the Surat court verdict, the Gandhi scion, who was present in court, said, “My intention was not bad.”

Earlier in the day, a court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader’s lawyer Babu Mangukiya said.

Rahul Gandhi was present in the court when the verdict was pronounced. The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

