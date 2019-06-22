Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) Kerala chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday said that the rape allegations levelled against his son Binoy Kodiyeri should be examined and the truth should be brought out. He added, “Neither my party nor I should be held responsible for this, none of us will help him. Police are investigating the matter, let the investigation continue.”

The CPI(M) leader reportedly said that he does not know where his son is. Referring to his missing son, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and added, “He is adult and stays separately; Binoy has to prove his innocence.”

Meanwhile, as per reports, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has offered to step down from his post after he drew flak from the rape allegations levelled against his son Binoy Kodiyeri. However, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is sceptical of a hasty decision.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday, i.e., June 20, had served a notice to the elder son of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary, Binoy Kodiyeri. They had asked him to appear before the investigating officers within 72 hours in a rape and cheating case against him, stated the police.

Two Mumbai police officials along with two local police personnel had handed over the notice to Binoy’s relatives as he was absent at his ancestral home in Kannur district’s Thiruvangad, stated the police sources. On Wednesday, the Mumbai police team had arrived in Kannur to conduct the investigation into the complaint lodged against Binoy by a 33-year-old woman from Bihar.

The complainant alleged that she had got acquainted with Binoy in Dubai, where she was working as a bar dancer. Binoy had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage and the victim further claimed that she has an eight-year-old son from the relationship.

Notably, Binoy was booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code in the case which was registered at Oshiwara police station in Andheri, Mumbai.

